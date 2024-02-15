CAG flags soaring costs, planning flaws in Telangana's Kaleshwaram Project

The other findings in the CAG report on Kaleshwaram are:

* Providing power tolift irrigation schemes will pose a challenge to the State. The absence of a comprehensive plan duly spelling out the sources of funds fora project of this scale, which will have a long term impact on the finances of the state, is an indication of improper planning.

* Against targeted new CA of 18.26 lakh acres, the works entrusted so far (March2022) included development of distributary network for only 14.83 lakh acres.The actual command area created so far was 40,000 acres only (March 2022). The Department showed undue haste in award of works. Seventeen works costing Rs 25 thousand crore were awarded even before approval of the DPR.

* In the DPR, water for the project was proposed to be lifted from River Godavariat the rate of 2 TMC per day. The pumping capacity was later increased to 3TMC per day involving an additional cost of ₹28,151 crore. * Due to re-engineering of the PCSS Project and changes made in the project, certain portions of works already executed had become redundant, resulting in a loss of Rs 750 crore.

*Out of the 56 project works, only 12 works were completed, 40 works wereongoing while 4 works have not even commenced, as of March 2022. Lands required for the distributary network, etc., are yet to be fully identified.

* The possibility of undue benefit of at least Rs 2,600 crore to the contractors for supply and commissioning of pumps, motors etc., cannot be ruled out. Further,post tender inclusion of price adjustment clause resulted in an avoidable payment of Rs 1,000 crore.