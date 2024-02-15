Even after poll defeat, you have not mended your ways: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to KCR

HYDERABAD: BRS MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly over the alleged derogatory comments of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against Leader of the Opposition and their party chief, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Trouble began when the chief minister took objection to the suggestion given by BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari that the state government should immediately take up restoration works and construct a cofferdam at the Medigadda barrage before the onset of monsoon to protect the interests of farmers.

Intervening in a debate on the vote-on-account Budget, the CM said: “The previous BRS government is responsible for the damage caused to the Medigadda barrage and Chandrasekhar Rao should have come to the Assembly when the issue was being discussed. Instead, he participated in a public meeting in Nalgonda and abused me. Now, you are talking about my language. How about the way your leader speaks? Are you ready for a debate on the kind of language that Chandrasekhar Rao uses? Is this the Telangana culture?” he asked.

Continuing his verbal attack on the BRS chief, Revanth Reddy said that people pulled down KCR’s trousers during the recent Assembly polls. ‘”We will take off his shirt too. Even after your defeat in the elections, you have not changed your ways,” he said.