HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the state government will order a probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) by an expert committee comprising officials of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The probe will help the government decide the way forward for further action on the KLIS, the future of which is at stake after the piers of the Medigadda barrage, one of its key components, caved in. The minister was speaking to reporters in the lobbies of the Legislative Assembly.

“KCR was the chief designer, chief architect and chief engineer. I was told by engineers that KCR took them in a helicopter and showed them where to construct the barrages one, two and three,” Uttam said. Criticising the former chief minister, he said that the Irrigation department alone has to pay Rs 18,000 crore towards interest on the loans which were obtained at a high interest rate, apart from unpaid bills of Rs 14,500 crore.

The Irrigation minister also ridiculed the suggestions of BRS leaders to store water in the Kaleshwaram project, asking them whether they were proclaiming themselves engineers.