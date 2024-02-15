Rape charge against Telangana judge’s son: SHO summoned for failing to register FIR

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Wednesday, directed Vodela Venkat, SHO of Karimnagar II Town Police Station, to appear before the court on February 16 for his failure to register an FIR against the son of the Principal District Session Judge, Karimnagar, on a complaint alleging rape.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by an office subordinate at the district court, Karimnagar, who was removed from service for allegedly concealing her educational qualifications.

The bench had previously instructed Roopender, GP for Home, to advise the SHO to register an FIR in the case. Despite the order, no action was initiated in the case.

Expressing deep concern and dismay over the inaction, Justice Aradhe underlined the seriousness of the matter and threatened to issue a bailable warrant against the SHO if he fails to appear before the court as directed.