Telangana: 18 hurt as groups clash over road widening in Janwada

HYDERABAD: In an alleged scuffle over road-widening issues in Janwada village of Narsingi, as many as 18 people, including women and children, sustained injuries late on Tuesday. Three of the victims received head injuries and were admitted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The cause of the conflict is said to be the construction of a cement-concrete (CC) road from Mirjaguda village to Janwada. While one group of villagers demanded that the road in front of the Methodist Church be widened, others staged a protest claiming it would be an encroachment of their land.

Alternatively, members of the Christian community have reportedly suggested that the size of the new road be the same as the earlier one. The altercation soon turned into a fight between the two groups, during which one group allegedly vandalised the church, pelted stones and destroyed its properties.