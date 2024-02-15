Telangana: Akbaruddin Owaisi’s poser to govt over state’s finances

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday hoped that all the promises the Congress made and the five declarations it announced during the election campaign would be fulfilled within the 100 days, that is March 15, 2024.

“As per the Budget estimate for 2024-25, the total receipts are expected to be Rs 2,74,185.71 crore and the total expenditure is expected to be Rs 2,75,890.69 crore. These figures represent a sharp decline from the Budget estimates of 2023-24 but show a substantial increase over the revised estimates of 2023-24. When the full-fledged Budget is presented sometime in July, 2024, hopefully we may see a clearer picture of the receipts and allocations,” he added.

Akbaruddin urged Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikarmarka to clarify whether the Congress, which has been in the state legislature as the Opposition, was aware of the state of affairs of the finances in the last 10 years since the formation of Telangana.

“If the Congress was aware of this, then the question arises as to how it has been very liberal in coming up with the six guarantees, five declarations and over 300 other promises, all of which require tens of thousands of crores to implement,” he said.