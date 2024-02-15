Telangana: Alleti Maheshwar Reddy appointed BJP's Legislature Party leader

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: The BJP on Wednesday has finally appointed its floor leaders in the State Legislative Assembly and Council.

Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has been appointed as the BJP Legislature Party leader while Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar Teachers Constituency MLC AVN Reddy has been appointed the floor leader in the Council, according to a statement issued by party’s state president G Kishan Reddy

The BJP also appointed Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and Kamareddy MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy as deputy floor leaders. While Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish will act as the chief whip and Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta will be the whip. Mudhol MLA Rama Rao Patel and Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy will be party’s secretary and treasurer respectively.

Nirmal legislator Maheshwar Reddy is now the first MLA from the erstwhile Adilabad district to be elected a floor leader in the Assembly. In the 2009 Assembly polls, he won from Nirmal on a Praja Rajyam Party ticket and later joined the Congress. In 2023, he shifted his loyalties to the BJP and won from Nirmal in the recent Assembly polls.

Payal, KVR deputy floor leaders

