Telangana: BRS again picks Vaddiraju for Rajya Sabha elections

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS decided to re-nominate outgoing Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra for the Upper House. The BRS leadership on Wednesday cleared Vaddiraju’s candidature for the RS polls.

Vaddiraju, a native of Inugurthy village in Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district, will file his papers on Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations.

Vaddiraju was first elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2022 in a bypoll necessitated by the resignation of Banda Prakash.

Banda Prakash had resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership after he was sent to the State Legislative Council.

As Vaddiraju got only a two-year term as a Rajya Sabha member, the BRS has decided to give him another opportunity.

Vaddiraju, who is an industrialist, unsuccessfully contested from Warangal East segment in the 2018 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the BRS.

Election will be held for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state. Going by the present strength, the ruling Congress will win two seats while the opposition BRS is likely to bag one.