Telangana Congress picks Renuka, Anil Yadav for Rajya Sabha

HYDERABAD: Signalling that loyalty will be rewarded while ensuring social justice ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Wednesday named former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and Secunderabad District Congress Committee president M Anil Kumar Yadav as its nominees for the Rajya Sabha.

Anil Yadav’s nomination is being seen as a deliberate attempt to continue fostering leadership for the future — a process the party took up by picking Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao for the Telangana Legislative Council. Balmoor Venkat is now the youngest MLC in the country while Anil Yadav is in his early 40s.

Doing so, the party has picked Anil Yadav over senior leaders such as K Jana Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Sarve Satyanarayana and others, thus sending a clear signal that it is favouring younger representatives.