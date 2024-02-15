Telangana: Govt duty-bound to protect heritage block of Osmania General Hospital, say activists

HYDERABAD: With the next High Court hearing on the future of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) expected on Thursday, the OGH Conservation Group on Wednesday appealed to the state government to fulfil its promise of preserving the heritage block of the hospital.

Addressing the media here, conservationists appealed to the government to consider alternatives to pulling down the Nizam-era structure.

Historian Sajjad Shahid said that such historic structures tell us about our past, our present, our culture and what is good about it. He said that the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), established by an Act of Parliament, was fit for examining the heritage structure.

Dr Iqbal Jaweed, an alumnus of Osmania Medical College, referred to OGH as the “Taj Mahal” of the medical profession. Pointing out that one of the first chloroform trials was conducted at the iconic hospital, Dr Jaweed said that more discoveries could come if the hospital was protected.

Stating that several eminent personalities breathed their last at the OGH, he asked whether the government will destroy such a structure.