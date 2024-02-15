Telangana: Let Revanth quit, I will become CM and repair Medigadda, says BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the state government for not taking up repairs to the damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage, BRS MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to step down.

“If Revanth Reddy steps down, I will become chief minister and repair the Medigadda barrage,” Harish Rao told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that the government was trying to tarnish the image of the BRS.

Asked about CM’s comments that the government would hand over Medigadda barrage to BRS leaders if they take the responsibility of filling the barrage and providing water to the farmers, Harish Rao said if the government was unable to provide water, the CM should step down. “Let Revanth Reddy resign as CM. I will take oath as CM and I will deliver the goods,” Harish Rao said.

He said that Kaleshwaram, which comprises several reservoirs, provided water to farmers. “That’s why the total cultivated area went up to one crore acres,” he pointed out.

However, the Congress was trying to derive political mileage by projecting entire project in poor light, he said.

Harish Rao recalled that projects like Kadam, Singur, Yellampalli and others were damaged in the past and the then governments repaired them. Even Annamayya project was damaged in Rayalaseema in AP, he said.

Harish Rao said that the Congress MLAs from Karnataka, who visited Kaleshwaram, heaped praise on the project.