HYDERABAD: The re-engineered Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is economically unviable, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its ‘Performance Audit on Kaleshwaram’ report that was tabled in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Pointing out several lapses, the CAG said in its report: “The audit analysis revealed that the re-engineered Kaleshwaram project was economically unviable, ab initio. In the DPR, the benefit-cost ratio was inflated by under-projecting the annual costs and overstating the value of annual benefits expected from the project.”

It said that the benefit-cost ratio of the project was inflated; even with the understated project cost of Rs 81,911.01 crore, the ratio works out to 0.75. Considering the latest likely project cost of Rs 1,47,427.41 crore, the ratio becomes 0.52.

This means that every rupee spent on the project would yield only 52 paise. It indicates that the project was, ab initio, economically unviable. The CAG said that debt servicing would be a big burden on the government.

“The Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL)/ government requires a total amount of Rs 1,41,544.59 crore (ranging from Rs 712.44 crore to Rs 14,462.15 crore every year) in the next 14 years for debt servicing. There are no orders from the government regarding the funding pattern for the project, duly indicating the proposed funding from the state Budget and funding proposed through other sources including market loans. The absence of a comprehensive plan duly spelling out the sources of funds for a project of this scale, which will have a long-term impact on the finances of the state, is an indication of improper planning and ad-hocism,” the CAG pointed out.

'improper planning, ad-hocism’: Major findings

The cost of KLIS is now likely to exceed Rs 1,47,427.41 crore, as against the Rs 81,911.01 crore projected to the CWC

The state government has not accorded administrative approval to the project as a whole and instead, it has issued separate approvals — as many as 73 administrative approvals aggregating to Rs 1,10,248.48 crore; there are no orders from the government about the funding pattern for the project

Of the total expenditure of Rs 86,788.06 crore incurred on the project (March 2022), Rs 55,807.86 crore (i.e., 64.3%) was met from the off-budget borrowings raised by KIPCL

The benefit-cost ratio of the project was inflated. Even with the understated project cost of Rs 81,911.01 crore, it is 0.75. Considering the latest likely project cost (Rs 1,47,427.41 crore), the ratio becomes 0.52, which means that for every Rs 1 spent on it would yield only 52.

The peak energy demand, when all the pumps are operated, is more than the average daily energy availed in the entire state (2021–22). Providing power to the lift irrigation scheme will pose a challenge to the state

The absence of a comprehensive plan duly spelling out the sources of funds for a project of this magnitude, which will have a long-term impact on the finances of the state, is an indication of improper planning and ad-hocism

KLIS burden: Over Rs 1.41 L cr to be paid over next 14 years to service debt

Assuming that the KIPCL draws the entire sanctioned loan amount of Rs 87,449.15 crore and starts repayment without any further extensions, the KIPCL/government is required to pay a whopping Rs 1,41,544.59 crore in the next 14 years for debt servicing from 2022–23 to 2035–36. Of this, the principal will be Rs 87,369.89 crore and the interest Rs 54,174.70 crore

The CAG pointed out that against the targeted command area (CA) of 18.26 lakh acres, the CA created was 40,888 acres.