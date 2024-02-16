Medaram jatara: Over 14000 cops to be deployed, 500 CCTV cameras installed

MULUGU: The Medaram jatara, Asia’s biggest tribal festival, is expected to be a crime-free event this year, according to Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Dr Shabarish P. The DSP said that the jatara will be held in 20 sectors, each spanning four kilometres, with a dedicated traffic wing deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

For the first time, police personnel deployed at the jatara will utilise new technology from L&T which alerts the command control centre in Medaram about potential issues, enabling officers to respond and resolve any concerns. As many as 500 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

The district SP interacted with the media and said that over 500 cops from the central crime station (CCS) have been assigned various duties during the Jatara. These officers will identify teams and potential crime hotspots, taking necessary measures to ensure a safe procession. To manage the crowd, LED screens have been erected in the altars, and queue lines have been established to prevent any stampede during the arrival of deities.

As many as 12 traffic help centres have been set up between the Gattamma temple in Mulugu and Medaram. From February 21 to 24, VIPs and VVIPs are expected to visit to offer prayers. Over 14,000 police personnel, including two DIGs, 20 SPs, 40 to 50 ASPs, 150 DSPs, 400 Circle Inspectors (CIs), 900 Special Inspectors, and 1,000 Sub-inspectors (SIs), will work round-the-clock to secure the Medaram Jatara, the district SP informed.