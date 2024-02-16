Telangana: Appropriation Bill passed

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024.

Speaking during the debate on the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the interest payments on market borrowings will be Rs 21,642 crore while repayment of market borrowings is Rs 17,001 crore, taking the total to Rs 38,643 crore.

The payment of interests and repayment of principal amounts of state government guarantees will be Rs 25,771 crore, Vikramarka said. The total spending on interest and repayment of loans will be Rs 64,414 crore. He said that detailed guidelines would be issued for implementing BC Sub-Plan. Vikramarka also said that interest-free loans would again be given to self-help group women in the state.