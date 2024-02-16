Telangana Assembly moves to conduct statewide caste census for socio-economic development

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy requested all the members to give their suggestions on conducting the caste census.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, "As per the promise given in the election, we are doing caste enumeration." The caste census would be like a foundation stone for the development of Backward Classes, he added.

BRS member K Srihari asserted that they were welcoming the decisions. "Instead of the caste census, the resolution should have mentioned the 'BC census'. The word 'caste census' was confusing," Srihari further said.

Replying to Srihari, Vikramarka said that there was no confusion and the census would be helpful to all.