Telangana: CAG suggests reforms, an end to indirect borrowings system

HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) recommended that the state government tread a reform path to end indirect borrowings within a set timeframe, as recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The CAG also recommended the government to fully disclose its off-budget borrowings (OBB) taken through Special Purpose Vehicles/Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies for implementation of government schemes/programmes/works in the interest of transparency.

In its report ‘State Finances Audit Report’ for the year ending March 2022, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the CAG said that in 2021-22, capital expenditure accounted for only 74% of market borrowings and 62% of the fiscal deficit. Further, 79% of the fiscal deficit was financed through market borrowings.

“Ideally, market borrowing should be utilised for the creation of capital assets as capital expenditure. Up to 2018-19, the market borrowings were lesser than capital expenditure indicating that market borrowings could have been fully utilised for the creation of capital assets. However, during the past three years, we noticed that market borrowings were much higher than the capital expenditure indicating that they were utilised for financing fiscal deficit,” the CAG report said.

It said that the state government had a total OBB of Rs 1,18,955 crore at the end of March 2022 in respect of 12 PSUs and four autonomous bodies (ABs). However, the Telangana government did not specifically disclose the OBB in its budget documents for 2021-22.

The total outstanding debt of the state government at the end of March 2022 was Rs 3,21,612 crore. The outstanding liabilities grew by 14% over the previous year and it has nearly doubled in the last five years — the end of March 2022.