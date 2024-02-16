TSRTC starts modifying bus seating arrangement

HYDERABAD: With the objective of increasing aisle space, the TSRTC is in the process of modifying the seating arrangement in the front area of its City Ordinary and Metro Express buses from front-facing seats on both sides of the aisle to side-facing seats similar to that of the metro buses.

Speaking to TNIE, TSRTC Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone) V Venkateshwarlu said, “It is a congested area. The idea is to eliminate congestion for standing passengers.”

He said that the modification of 25 buses is completed. The move comes in the wake of increased demand for state-run non-AC buses after the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme. According to Venkateshwarlu, buses on all routes with a high share of female passengers will be modified.

A pilot project was carried out a month ago and feedback was collected from passengers.

When asked about the estimated time for completion, the executive director responded that the project is “not time-bound”.