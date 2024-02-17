BRS Minister Mahender Reddy’s wife Sunitha joins Congress

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former BRS minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s wife and Vikarabad ZP chairperson Sunitha joined the ruling Congress in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Interestingly, Mahender Reddy, who is a BRS MLC, was also present on the occasion

Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, father-in-law of actor Allu Arjun, also switched loyalty from the BRS to the Congress. Soon after joining the party, they called on Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at the state Legislative Assembly.

Former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also joined the Congress recently. Giving a further boost to the ruling party, incumbent deputy mayor Srilatha recently called on Revanth Reddy, giving credence to rumours of her joining the Congress.