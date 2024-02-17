BRS Minister Mahender Reddy’s wife Sunitha joins Congress

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former BRS minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s wife and Vikarabad ZP chairperson Sunitha joined the ruling Congress in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Interestingly, Mahender Reddy, who is a BRS MLC, was also present on the occasion
Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, father-in-law of actor Allu Arjun, also switched loyalty from the BRS to the Congress. Soon after joining the party, they called on Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at the state Legislative Assembly.
Former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also joined the Congress recently. Giving a further boost to the ruling party, incumbent deputy mayor Srilatha recently called on Revanth Reddy, giving credence to rumours of her joining the Congress.
Sunitha eying Chevella ticket
Sources said that Sunitha and Rammohan are expecting Congress tickets to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Chevella and Secunderabad segments respectively. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BRS won Chevella, while the BJP bagged the Secunderabad seat.
With the entry of BRS leaders from Hyderabad and Vikarabad Lok Sabha segments, the Congress seems to be gaining strength. Being the ruling party, the grand old party has acquired an additional edge in the two constituencies.
The was speculation of Patnam Mahender Reddy joining the Congress before the recent Assembly elections. However, he was inducted into the Cabinet by K Chandrasekhar Rao just before the Assembly polls.
Congress sources say that more leaders from the Hyderabad region are likely to join the party. Former Hyderabad mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy are also expected to join the ruling Congress. They recently called on Revanth Reddy.