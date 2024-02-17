Chilkur priest thanks Revanth for retaining Bhadrachalam EO

HYDERABAD: Chilkur Balaji temple priest Rangarajan on Friday thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for retaining Bhadrachalam Executive Officer (EO) A Rama Devi.

On Monday night, the temple priest who was returning to Hyderabad from Bhadrachalam after participating in the Bhaktha Ramadasu Jayanthi celebrations, expressed his shock over the transfer of Bhadrachalam EO Rama Devi.

He immediately sent a letter to the CM and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha requesting them to stop the transfer.

In his letter, he mentioned that during the religious meet in Bhadrachalam, there was Goshti Ganam involving hundreds of singers and artistes. He expressed his happiness over seeing the EO taking along the entire machinery and ensuring that it is done in pomp and grandeur.