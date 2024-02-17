Coal ministry holds session on gasification in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Coal organised an industry interaction session on the scheme to promote coal gasification projects across the country in Hyderabad on Friday. Coal Ministry Secretary Amrit Lal Meena graced the event as the chief guest.

During the session, the secretary elaborated on the government’s recent allocation of Rs 8,500 crore for the scheme to promote coal gasification. He said that the gasification, including lignite (low-carbon coal), facilitates the production of chemicals such as dimethyl ether, methanol, synthetic LNG, and ammonia locally, thereby reducing dependence on imports. He mentioned that currently, the country has an operational gasification plant in Angul, Odisha.