DME revokes suspensions of two doctors, nurse in Kamareddy rat bite incident

KAMAREDDY: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has revoked the suspension imposed on two doctors and one staff nurse who were suspended following a rat bite incident involving a patient in the ICU at Government General Hospital Kamareddy.

Dr Ram Singh, the in-charge superintendent of the hospital, told TNIE that DME Dr Thriveni received a report from a committee that investigated the alleged irregularities involving the doctors and staff nurse. Following the report, the suspension was revoked with immediate effect. The doctors — Dr Kavya and Dr Vasanth Kumar, along with Staff Nurse Manjula — received notifications via WhatsApp regarding the revocation of their suspension.

The incident occurred on February 9 and was out in the media. MH&FM Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed serious concern over the issue and directed Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) Commissioner Dr J Ajay Kumar to visit GGH Kamareddy and submit a report, which he promptly did.