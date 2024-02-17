DME revokes suspensions of two doctors, nurse in Kamareddy rat bite incident

KAMAREDDY: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has revoked the suspension imposed on two doctors and one staff nurse who were suspended following a rat bite incident involving a patient in the ICU at Government General Hospital Kamareddy.
Dr Ram Singh, the in-charge superintendent of the hospital, told TNIE that DME Dr Thriveni received a report from a committee that investigated the alleged irregularities involving the doctors and staff nurse. Following the report, the suspension was revoked with immediate effect. The doctors — Dr Kavya and Dr Vasanth Kumar, along with Staff Nurse Manjula — received notifications via WhatsApp regarding the revocation of their suspension.
The incident occurred on February 9 and was out in the media. MH&FM Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed serious concern over the issue and directed Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) Commissioner Dr J Ajay Kumar to visit GGH Kamareddy and submit a report, which he promptly did.
Meanwhile, District Collector Jitesh V Patil submitted a preliminary report and removed DCHS Vijayalaxmi from her position.
Upon consideration of the collector’s report, DME Triveni initially suspended three individuals, including Dr Kavya, Dr Vasanth Kumar, and Staff Nurse Manjula. However, following protests from the doctors, an inquiry committee was appointed, and upon its recommendations, the suspensions were lifted. Dr Ram Singh mentioned that action would be taken against the sanitation wing staff who were on duty at the time of the incident.
Interestingly, the rat bite incident seems to have facilitated the cohabitation of a doctor couple in Kamareddy. Dr J Ajay Kumar and Dr Vijayalaxmi, who both work in the Medical and Health Department, were previously separated due to work locations.
However, Ajay Kumar’s promotion to VVP Commissioner and Vijayalaxmi’s role as DCHS at GGH Kamareddy may now enable her to secure a posting in Hyderabad on spouse grounds.