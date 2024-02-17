Gyanvapi, Mathura should be handed over to Hindus: KK Muhammed

HYDERABAD: Former Regional Director (North) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) KK Muhammed on Friday said that the Muslim community should willingly hand over the sites at Gyanvapi and Mathura to Hindus.

The Padma Shri awardee said that going beyond these sites, however, will create issues. Speaking to TNIE, he said that amendments to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 should be considered to ensure this.

Muhammed, who was part of the ASI team that examined the site at Ayodhya in 1976–77, delivered a talk titled ‘Archaeological Investigations at Ayodhya: An Objective View’ in the city.