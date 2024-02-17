No tie-up in Telangana, BJP will go it alone in Lok Sabha elections, insists G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday clarified that the saffron party will contest on its own in all the 17 LS segments in the state.

His statement comes in the wake of seat-sharing talks between the BJP and TDP in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and comments of former BRS minister Ch Malla Reddy that one of his family members will contest from Malkajgiri even if there is an alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to TNIE, the BJP state chief maintained that the potential alliance will not have any impact on his party’s prospects in Telangana. “When parties are changing their name from Telangana to Bharat, where is the sentiment?” he wondered. “Development is on everyone’s minds now,” he added.