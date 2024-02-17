Raising people’s issues: Kausar Moinuddin seeks solution for sewage problems

Kausar seeks solution for sewage problems
AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin has urged the state government to initiate steps to address the overflow of sewage water in various localities in his Assembly segment. Due to the non-availability of section managers, the sewage problems are recurring at various places in the constituency. He suggested use of airtech machines to clear sewage overflows as Ramzan is fast approaching.
Gangula’s request on Manair Riverfront project
BRS member Gangula Kamlakar on Friday urged the state government to complete the Manair River Front Development Project at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, he said that 70% of the works have been completed and requested the state government to allocate the funds to complete the remaining 30% of works. In reply, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the state government will take necessary steps to complete the project after addressing “certain” issues.
Govt extends support to farmers’ protest
The state government on Friday extended its support to the ongoing farmers’ stir in Punjab and Haryana. Condemning the treatment meted out to farmers staging protests outside Delhi, Minister for Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao said farmers in the country were deprived of the minimum support price and it forced them to renew their fight against the Centre. CPI MLA K Sambashiva Rao introduced a resolution during the Zero Hour. He appealed to all political parties to support the farmers on the issue.
Clean R’pur, Nacharam, Uppal lakes, says Bandari
BRS Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy urged the state government to clean Ramanthapur, Nacharam and Uppal lakes which are filled with hyacinth and algal weeds. There is a need to improve sewage systems. The two sewerage treatment plants (STPs), which have been completed in Uppal constituency, should be opened at the earliest. Lakshma Reddy also sought early completion of the Uppal flyover.
Take up desilting works before rains start: Jaffer
With the rainy season barely five months away, AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain requested the state government to direct the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up desilting works. Due to lack of desilting works, many low lying areas are getting inundated during the rainy season, he said.