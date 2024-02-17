Raising people’s issues: Kausar Moinuddin seeks solution for sewage problems

Kausar seeks solution for sewage problems

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin has urged the state government to initiate steps to address the overflow of sewage water in various localities in his Assembly segment. Due to the non-availability of section managers, the sewage problems are recurring at various places in the constituency. He suggested use of airtech machines to clear sewage overflows as Ramzan is fast approaching.

Gangula’s request on Manair Riverfront project

BRS member Gangula Kamlakar on Friday urged the state government to complete the Manair River Front Development Project at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, he said that 70% of the works have been completed and requested the state government to allocate the funds to complete the remaining 30% of works. In reply, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the state government will take necessary steps to complete the project after addressing “certain” issues.