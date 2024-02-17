Rape complaint against judge’s son: Karimnagar cop appears before Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Vodela Venkat, the Station House Officer (SHO) of II Town Police Station in Karimnagar, on Friday appeared before a bench of the Telangana High Court and furnished a copy of the FIR filed on a rape complaint by the office subordinate who was terminated from service due to alleged suppression of educational qualifications.

The office subordinate later moved the high court, alleging that she was harassed by the son of a judicial officer and the SHO failed to promptly register the FIR, forcing her to wait from 11 am to 4 pm.

Following this, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti had ordered the presence of the SHO before it and explain the delay.