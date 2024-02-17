Seven seized sand-laden lorries go missing in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Almost 10 of the 17 lorries seized for illegal transport of sand from Gundala in AP to Hyderabad went missing mysteriously on Thursday.

They were seized by the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDCC) in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and were kept in the custody of the Burgampad police after ‘panchanama’. The cops and 10 staff members of the TSMDC were posted on guard duty to protect the lorries and yet they disappeared.