HYDERABAD: Top Vigilance officials have told TNIE that only a thorough assessment of the substrata of sand below the Medigadda barrage can reveal the actual extent of the damage to it.

The National Dam Safety Authority will assess the level of sand erosion and check how much of the barrage is free-standing. The NDSA report will reveal if the barrage is stable enough and fit for use.

Doubts about the stability of the barrage grew stronger after images of huge cracks, rusted steel, sunken reservoir bed and water seeping from the piers in the Medigadda barrage were made public following the recent visit by a delegation of legislators, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“If there is a gradual sinking of the piers, then it is still manageable. We can control the dam and open/close gates to manage the water level,” Director General (Vigilance) Rajiv Ratan told TNIE. “God forbid if there is a big hollow under the raft and the raft breaks, then there is a possibility of heavy floods downstream.”