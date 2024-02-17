Sunil Kanugolu holds meetings with Revanth, Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Congress’s election strategist Sunil Kanugolu held a meeting with the top leaders of party on the State Legislative Assembly premises on Friday.

Sunil held separate meetings with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

According to sources, the party leaders have discussed the strategies and reports of surveys conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources revealed that Sunil has been asked to focus on north Telangana as the party is strong in the southern part of the state.