As part of the alliance, the TDP may concede 30 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP-Jana Sena combine. “Of the 30 Assembly seats, BJP may contest 5-10 and leave the rest to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena. But in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP is likely to contest seven seats and leave three for its partner,” sources revealed.

The Jana Sena, headed by film star Pawan Kalyan, is expecting to open its account this time and put up a much better show than last time when it ended up with just one seat. It also hopes that its vote-share would improve from the 5.5 per cent it recorded last time.

As per the information available, BJP is likely to field YSRC rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from Narasapuram, party State chief D Purandeswari from Rajamahendravaram, former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet and senior leader Satyakumar from either Hindupur or Anantapur.