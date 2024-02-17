Telangana: Atleast 20 stray dogs found dead in Mahabubnagar, police launch probe

HYDERABAD: Atleast 20 dogs were killed and several injured after a group of unidentified men opened fire at them in the early hours of February 16 at Mahabubnagar’s Ponnakal village. The injured dogs are currently being treated at the Gram Panchayat premises.

According to villagers, the unidentified men, who reportedly wearing masks, got down from a car and attacked the stray dogs. While the police suspect that the shooters used country-made weapons, they are yet to be identified.

The incident came to light around 7 am when a driver of a tractor informed the Panchayat Secretary that several dogs were found dead in different places across the village. After inspection, the Panchayat Secretary lodged a police complaint.