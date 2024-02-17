Telangana: Medak gets Bharosa Centre

HYDERABAD: To provide comprehensive assistance to survivors of crime against women and children, the state police inaugurated a Bharosa Centre in Medak on Thursday.

The newly constructed building, inaugurated by Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, will provide integrated services such as medical, psychological, legal, prosecution, compensation and rehabilitation support for the survivors.

Medak had a Bharosa centre operating out of rented premises since August 2022.