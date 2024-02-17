Telangana Minister exposes damages in key barrages, blames previous govt; outlines massive irrigation debt, future plans

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday tabled the white paper on Irrigation and gave a power point presentation on the damaged Medigadda barrage in the State Legislative Assembly.

He also said that leakages were observed even in the Annaram barrage and the State government requested the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to visit the barrage.

However, the Irrigation Minister blamed the previous BRS government for the damages to Medigadda and Annaramm barrages, which were part of the massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Through power point presentation he explained the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Vigilance report and NDSA report given on the Medigadda barrage.