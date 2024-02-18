Adilabad BJP MLA demands CBI probe into Medigadda barrage

HYDERABAD: Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar demanded a CBI probe into the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers.

Participating in the debate in the Assembly on Saturday on a white paper on irrigation, the BJP MLA recalled that even

A Revanth Reddy, as TPCC chief, demanded a CBI probe into Medigadda.

He wanted the state government to immediately write to the Union government seeking a CBI probe. The MLA said that the inquiry should not be confined only to corruption, but also to the loans raised for the Kaleshwaram project. “Though several funding agencies were ready to give loans at lower interest rates, the government borrowed money at higher interest rates,” he alleged.

Shankar said that the state’s revenue mainly depended on Excise. “If there was any movement against liquor consumption, then it would have an impact on the state’s revenues,” he said.

He alleged the BRS government did not furnish the required documents to the NDSA after the sinking of the piers.