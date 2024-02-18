Annaram also leaks now, BRS govt to be blamed for damages to barrages: Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that leakages were observed even in Annaram barrage on Friday and noted that the state government has requested the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to visit the project. The NDSA team would visit the barrage in the next two days, he added. Seepage was observed at vent 35 DS of the Annaram barrage. He said that the government has decided not to store water in the Kaleshwaram project barrages till the NDSA submitted its report.

While tabling the white paper on irrigation and also giving a PowerPoint presentation on the damaged Medigadda barrage in the State Legislative Assembly, the minister squarely blamed the previous BRS government for the damages to the barrages that are part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The same technical defects found in Medigadda plagued the Annaram project, which along with the Sundilla barrage was in danger, Uttam alleged and said that no temporary repairs would be taken up till the government receives the NDSA report.

The minister responded positively to the request made by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to convene an all-party meeting on irrigation. In his PowerPoint presentation, he explained the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Vigilance and NDSA reports on the Medigadda barrage. In the white paper, the minister explained that fresh works on irrigation projects could not be taken up as the state government had to clear a whopping Rs 10,455 crore pending bills to contractors. “In the next five years, the government has to pay Rs 77,369 crore principal and interest amounts on the loans taken by the BRS government for irrigation projects. The present government needs Rs 1,75,143 crore for completing the ongoing irrigation projects and also to repay the loan amounts. With this, the expenditure to provide irrigation water per acre would come to around Rs 3.4 lakh. This amount may further increase due to cost escalation in future,” he said.