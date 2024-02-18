Irrigation projects have now become ATMs: Akbaruddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Irrigation projects have become ATMs for ruling parties.

Participating in the debate on the white paper on Irrigation in the Assembly, Akbar said that whether the projects are viable or not, they become ATMs for the ruling parties.

He wanted the government to prepare an action plan on irrigation projects and convene an all-party meeting to discuss the feasibility of the projects. The government was free to order whatever investigation it wanted to look into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, the MLA said.

Akbar wondered whether the government would be able to meet the power costs required to operate the lifts of various irrigation projects. He said that there was a need to discuss the feasibility of projects and the availability of water.

The MIM MLA said that the figures mentioned in the white paper differ from the white paper presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.