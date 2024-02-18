South Central Railway to operate 30 Jansadharan special trains for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

MULUGU: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 30 special trains for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara which will be held in Medaram from February 21 to February 24. These special trains will operate from various locations to Warangal, which is the nearest railway station to reach Medaram.

These special trains will be operated as Jansadharan special trains with completely unreserved coaches. Unlike previous times when the special trains were operated from only two locations, this year, the special trains will be operated from five locations: Secunderabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, and Sirpur Kagaznagar.

Of the 30 Jansadharan special trains, 10 will operate between Secunderabad and Warangal; eight services each between Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Warangal and Nizamabad and Warangal; and two services each between Adilabad and Warangal and Khammam and Warangal.

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain said these trains are being operated from various places for the benefit of passengers. These trains will provide one of the fastest and most economical modes of transportation for pilgrims, he added.