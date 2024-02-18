Taking Bharatanatyam to the global stage: The engineer’s way

SANGAREDDY: While engineers have traditionally been among India’s most prominent exports to the West, the diverse talents of these tech-savvy individuals extend far beyond their technical expertise. From Nagarjuna’s silver screen charisma to Harsha Bhogle’s cricket commentary finesse and Shankar Mahadevan’s melodious tunes, engineers have showcased their prowess across various domains in countries across the world. Enter K Varalakshmi Reddy from Salakapuram village in Maddur mandal of Siddipet district, a fourth-year student of aeronautical engineering, who is gearing up not only to master the intricacies of aero sciences but also to propel Bharatanatyam into the global spotlight.

In less than a week during January, Varalakshmi went from enchanting audiences in Ayodha to representing Telangana during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, garnering the appreciation of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meantime.

Speaking to TNIE, she says, “I’ve cherished Bharatanatyam since my childhood, and that love for the art form has propelled me to where I am today.”