Taking Bharatanatyam to the global stage: The engineer’s way

SANGAREDDY: While engineers have traditionally been among India’s most prominent exports to the West, the diverse talents of these tech-savvy individuals extend far beyond their technical expertise. From Nagarjuna’s silver screen charisma to Harsha Bhogle’s cricket commentary finesse and Shankar Mahadevan’s melodious tunes, engineers have showcased their prowess across various domains in countries across the world. Enter K Varalakshmi Reddy from Salakapuram village in Maddur mandal of Siddipet district, a fourth-year student of aeronautical engineering, who is gearing up not only to master the intricacies of aero sciences but also to propel Bharatanatyam into the global spotlight.
In less than a week during January, Varalakshmi went from enchanting audiences in Ayodha to representing Telangana during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, garnering the appreciation of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meantime.
Speaking to TNIE, she says, “I’ve cherished Bharatanatyam since my childhood, and that love for the art form has propelled me to where I am today.”
However, she points out that classical dance forms are seen as boring or irrelevant in the modern world. “However, the government should not underestimate its value and teach it in school,” she suggests.
Varalakshmi’s mother, Manjula Reddy, reminisces about their initial apprehension, recalling how she and her husband K Narasimha Reddy once questioned the practicality of sending their daughter out for Bharatanatyam lessons, unsure of its benefits for a girl in the modern world. However, despite these doubts, Varalakshmi has not only excelled in her academic pursuits but has also garnered special recognition for her proficiency in both education and Bharatanatyam. She adds that her primary objective is to emphasise the significance of the classical dance form to the global audience. “Bharatanatyam not only enhances concentration but also proves beneficial for academics due to the heightened focus it fosters,” Varalakshmi adds.
Apart from her several high-profile performances last month, she performed by delegates and attendees of the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. Varalakshmi has also performed in Malaysia and Singapore. She was also adjudged the winner of the All India Cultural Sangh competition, comprising contestants from 22 states. With 92 participants in total, she delivered outstanding performances at every level.
However, the path to success, even for a young student is not easy. Varalakshmi says, “I owe my recent achievements solely to the support of my parents.”
In conclusion, she says, “My goal is to preserve Bharatanatyam by showcasing this rich cultural art form both within our country and abroad.”