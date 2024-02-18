Telangana: Case against father of RS member for inciting violence against Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

KARIJMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Two Town Police have registered a case against five persons, including Joginipalli Ravinder Rao, the father of Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santhosh Kumar, for allegedly inciting violence through a YouTube channel’s news segment, targeting Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and his supporter K Ravinder. The list of accused also includes Guda Balakishan, Avula Nagaraju, Chenchu Sampath and Chiluka Praveen, the owner of ‘U News’ channel.

The police have invoked Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) read along with 34 (common intention), of the IPC.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Kusa Ravinder, an ardent follower of the minister.

Sub-Inspector M Raja Prameela said: “The accused individuals intentionally propagated false information through the news channel to incite hatred and animosity between different groups, thereby disturbing public peace and harmony.”