Telangana govt installs sanitary napkin machine in Anganwadi centre in Allampally village

ADILABAD: In remote tribal areas, menstruation poses numerous challenges for women, who traditionally spend five days away from home due to customs. Many also use unhygienic cloth pads, which often leads to a number of health issues. To combat this, the government has installed a sanitary napkin machine in the Anganwadi centre in Allampally village as part of a larger initiative — Mission Rela (Rural Women Empowerment and Livelihood Activation) — with plans to extend this across the Nirmal district.

Speaking to TNIE, K Vijaya Laxmi, the district rural development agency (DRDA) project officer, says the lack of awareness among tribal communities regarding menstrual hygiene leads to health issues, especially in women. To address this, awareness meetings have been organised in the evenings to accommodate women returning from agricultural work, she mentions.

Despite manufacturing costs of Rs 45/napkin, they are supplied to women at a subsidised rate of Rs 20. While many women were hesitant at first, they agreed to use sanitary napkins after two or three months, Vijaya Laxmi adds.

Initially implemented in Allampally village, the project aims to provide subsidised and biodegradable sanitary napkins to women across the Agency areas.