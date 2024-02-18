Telangana: Group of men shoot dead 20 stray dogs

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 dogs were killed and five others were severely injured after a group of unidentified men opened fire at them at Mahbubnagar’s Ponnekal village. While the injured dogs are currently being treated at the Gram Panchayat premises, the police have registered a case against the accused under several charges.

According to the villagers, the unidentified men were reportedly wearing masks when they got down from a car and used guns to shoot the stray dogs in the early hours of Friday.

The incident came to light when a driver of a tractor informed the panchayat secretary that several dogs were found dead in different places across the village. After inspection, the panchayat secretary lodged a police complaint.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahbubnagar SP Harshvardhan said, “We have registered a case and have started interrogating a suspect. We are also recording the statements of the villagers.” Further, the police suspect the shooters used country-made weapons to shoot the strays. “Investigation is underway and we have registered a case under the Arms Act too,” the Addakal police said.