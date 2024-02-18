Telangana: Minister Harish Rao tears into white paper, says it is ‘nothing but a bundle of lies’

HYDERABAD: Terming the white paper on irrigation tabled by the Congress in the Assembly on Saturday as a bundle of lies and mistakes, BRS MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that it was not a white paper but a “false paper”.

Participating in the debate on the white paper tabled in the Assembly, Harish recalled Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks that the Congress would erase all signs of the BRS in the state. “As part of this the government, it seems, wishes that all the barrages of Kaleshwaram collapse,” Harish alleged. He demanded that the state government immediately take up restoration work on Medigadda.

On the chief minister’s statement that a retired judge would be asked to probe into the Medigadda barrage, Harish said that the Congress government could order any kind of probe and take action against those responsible if there were any lapses.

He, however, recalled the BRS took up re-engineering of Kaleshwaram as suggested by the Central Water Commission. He said that Minister Thummala Nageswara too was a member of the sub-committee constituted for the re-engineering.

On Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy referring to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Kaleshwaram, Harish recalled the remarks made by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and various former chief ministers on CAG reports. “N Chandrababu Naidu stated the CAG report was ‘unscientific’. The CAG has no powers to censure the government, said YS Rajasekhara Reddy. N Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the CAG report was not the Bible, Quran or Bhagavad Gita. Even Manmohan Singh said that the CAG report was a bundle of mistakes and lacked standards,” Harish recalled.

‘Ayacut takes time’

Pointing out that the white paper mentions that Rs 93,872 crore was spent on Kaleshwaram and only 98,590 acres were irrigated by the project, Harish Rao said that the foundation for SRSP was laid in 1963. “After 11 years, the ayacut provided under SRSP was 25,000 acres. The full ayacut was given only after 45 years. The foundation for the Nagarjuna Sagar Project was laid in 1955. After 12 years, the ayacut provided was 98,000 acres. The full ayacut under Nagarjuna Sagar was provided only after 30 years. Under the Kalwakurthy project, the ayacut provided in 30 years was just 13,000 acres,” Harish said.