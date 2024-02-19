Interest-free loans scheme for self-help groups to be revived soon: Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the ITDAs were “crippled” during the BRS regime, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the Congress government would re-establish Indiramma Rajyam in the state.

Speaking at the governing body meeting of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadrachalam, he said the government will soon revive the scheme to provide interest-free loans to members of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), generally referred to as DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) women.

He also revealed the state government’s plan to relaunch the Indira Jala Prabha scheme that aims to provide irrigation facilities to tribal farmers and encourage them to take up cultivation on their lands.

Vikramarka directed the authorities to prepare comprehensive plan to enhance the wellbeing of tribal communities, particularly in the educational framework of Vidya Medical Ashram School and the Gurukuls.

The ITDA officials were asked to chalk out strategies to provide educational and employment opportunities for children with a special emphasis on those residing in tribal areas.

“It is imperative to bolster the educational infrastructure under ITDA to ameliorate the living standards of tribals. Concerted efforts should also be made to enhance the pass percentage of Class 10 students in residential Ashram government schools, with a similar focus on improving outcomes in junior colleges,” the deputy chief minister said.