Mega Master Plan to be prepared for entire state soon: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a “Mega Master Plan-2050” would be prepared shortly for the entire state. Stating that the master plan was limited to Hyderabad only till now, he pointed out that more than 40% of the people live in urban areas and the entire Telangana has now become like a city. There was a need to prepare a master plan for the entire state, the chief minister said.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services headquarters building at Nanakramguda here on Sunday, Revanth said the state would be divided into three parts and development works would be taken up accordingly.

He outlined the development strategy into three distinct categories: the urban area within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), encompassing the city limits of Hyderabad; the peri-urban region extending from the ORR to the Regional Ring Road (RRR); and the rural village areas spanning from the RRR to the state border.

He said that between the ORR and the RRR, 10–15 clusters would be developed into cities, as was done in Bangkok.

While appealing to residents to not fall for rumours of the Hyderabad Pharma City being shelved, Revanth said the previous government had planned the project in an urban area while the present administration was planning to do the same in a rural area, allowing for decentralisation.

The Pharma City being close to the international airport was not a good idea as it would “pose a danger to the very existence of the city”, the chief minister said.