Residents agree to relocation of two villages from Kawal to R&R colony

HYDERABAD: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), RM Dobriyal, visited the Kawal reserve forest on Sunday to review the arrangements for shifting villages from the core area to outside the forest. Following recent directives from Forest Minister Konda Surekha, the PCCF conducted a review meeting with officials and locals on Sunday.

During the meeting, villagers from Rampur and Maisampet agreed to relocate to the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colony. By the directions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Forest officials presented two proposals for the rehabilitation efforts. Under the first proposal, each family would receive Rs 15 lakh, with 48 families agreeing to this arrangement.

The second proposal involves the Forest Department constructing houses and providing arable land as part of the Rs 15 lakh compensation to 94 families. The construction of the rehabilitation colony, spanning 12.36 acres near the Kawal forest area, is underway. Each family will receive a house covering 333 square yards and 2.81 acres of agricultural land.