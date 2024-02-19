Telangana: Animal welfare organisations allege 70 dogs killed in ‘special drive’, probe on

NIZAMABAD: The Stray Animal Foundation of India and Breath Animal Rescue Home, two Hyderabad-based organisations, alleged that 70 stray dogs were killed and buried in Macherla village under Aluru mandal in Nizamabad district.

Breath Animal Rescue Home representative S Saisri filed a complaint at the Armoor police station on Sunday evening, providing video and photographic evidence. The police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC 429 (mischief by killing any animal). Saisri claimed that Macherla sarpanch admitted to the incident during a phone call with him.

Meanwhile, a representative of Stray Animal Foundation of India, A Goutham, said that an anonymous complaint was received via email alleging that the sarpanch and gram Panchayat staff conducted a ‘special drive’ on February 16 and 17, resulting in the killing of approximately 70 stray dogs, including one pet dog belonging to a village resident.

Goutham claimed that they contacted the district veterinary and animal husbandry department officer, who then alerted the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials and as a result, the activity was halted.