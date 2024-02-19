Telangana CM vows to protect Waqf properties in state

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to protect and develop Waqf properties in the state. The CM said this when a delegation led by Advisor to Governor (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir met at his Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday.

The delegation included the newly elected chairman of Waqf Board Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, members Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Sabri, Malik Motasim Khan, Syed Abul Fateh Bandagi Pasha Quadri, Moulana Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, ZH Javeed and Ayesha Khanam and Board CEO Syed Khaja Moinuddin, and Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah.

After the meeting, Shabbir Ali informed the media that the CM had directed the Waqf Board to conduct a detailed meeting to study and analyse the issues concerning Waqf properties. The meeting should list all the problems along with possible solutions. The Waqf Board was also asked to prepare a list of officials/departments like the Revenue and Finance departments or the Advocate General who need to be involved in resolving these issues.

“The Chief Minister assured to conduct a detailed meeting on Waqf Board issues by calling officials from all relevant departments once the Board completes its exercise. This way, identified problems can be resolved without any delays or hurdles,” Shabbir Ali said. He said that the CM was serious about protecting and developing Waqf properties. The CM is against casual approach in dealing with these issues, which remained unresolved under previous governments,” he added.The Congress government would take all measures for the empowerment of minorities and would not tolerate any injustice towards them, he said.