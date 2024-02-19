Telangana: Man helps woman kidnap newborn baby from hospital

KARIMNAGAR: A newborn girl child was kidnapped by a woman after a relative of the baby handed her over at the Karimnagar Mother and Child Health Centre on Saturday.

The girl’s mother, Nirmala Devi, a migrant from Bihar working at a granite company in Bavupeta village of Yadagirigutta mandal in Nalgonda district, was admitted to the hospital for delivery. Nirmala reportedly suffered from seizures and was placed in the ICU. Her husband, Manoj Ram, had given the responsibility to watch over the mother-daughter duo to his brother’s son, an adult aged below 20, while he went home to fetch lunch.

However, the boy reportedly handed over the baby to a woman waiting outside the hospital, who then departed. This event was captured on a CCTV camera. In order to prevent an infection, the infant was handed over to her mother inside the ICU only during breastfeeding.

Manoj reported the incident to the police when he realised that the baby was missing. An inquiry was conducted at the hospital and involvement of the boy in handing the infant over to the kidnapper was noted. Manoj and his nephew were called to a police station for questioning.

Further investigation into the incident is underway to locate the missing infant and apprehend the kidnapper. Meanwhile, some patients claimed that they had seen the kidnapper at the hospital previously, possibly rehearsing and planning the abduction.