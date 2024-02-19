Telangana SRTC to divert 1.8K Hyd zone buses to Medaram

HYDERABAD: With 1,800 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses from the Greater Hyderabad Zone being deployed for the Medaram jatara in a phased manner from Monday, commuters in the twin cities are likely to face shortage of Metro Express and City Ordinary services for the next three to four days.

Speaking to TNIE, a TSRTC official said that 2,600 buses are operated daily in the twin cities. Out of these, 1,800 buses will be operated to Medaram fair. The official requested city commuters to make alternate arrangements during this period.

The TSRTC has decided to start 400 daily services from Hyderabad to Medaram from Monday to Saturday for the convenience of devotees from the city. “Earlier, devotees from Hyderabad would have to travel to Warangal or Khammam for their onward journey to the fair,” said the TSRTC official.

The daily services will have three pickup points - Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), and Uppal X roads - and will travel to Medaram via Warangal. The first bus will start from all three points at 6 am.

The Corporation announced that 6,000 special buses will be deployed for the tribal festival between February 18 and 25.

Devotees who wish to purchase jaggery, sacred turmeric and vermilion can get them delivered to their doorsteps through TSRTC Logistics. The order and payment can be done through Paytm Insider.