'Why is BJP not questioning Congress govt?': Former Telangana Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BJP was working hand in glove with the Congress and that is why it is not questioning the state government over non-implementation of assurances given by the grand old party to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, Niranjan said that the BJP, which was slinging mud on the BRS and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, was not questioning the Congress. “Though the Congress assured six guarantees, it did not implement any of those, except free travel for women in RTC buses,” the BRS leader said.

The Congress failed to implement its assurances in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana, he alleged. “Rythu Bandhu was implemented only for three acres. The government should make it clear whether it intends to implement Rythu Bharosa scheme,” he said.