Bengaluru man held for sending ‘bomb threats’ to RGIA

HYDERABAD : A Bengaluru-based man who sent numerous fake bomb threat emails to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was apprehended by the police on Sunday.

During the interrogation, the accused, Vaibhav Tiwari, 34, confessed to sending the hoax emails from his email address. He has sent similar emails to other vital installations as well, according to police.

Tiwari sent the first mail on Thursday around 7 am, alerting the airport authorities to not open the airport doors since there was a hijacker “using compliance to murder you”. While the authorities issued an alert and the security teams carried out extensive searches, it was found to be a hoax.

However, the authorities received another fake email in the wee hours of Sunday. This time too, they received the mail from the same mail address. Based on the emails, the RGIA police apprehended the accused in Bengaluru and brought him to the police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was an IT professional hailing from Bihar and had settled in Bengaluru. During the pandemic, he fell ill, lost his job and went into depression. He admitted to having sent these emails to create panic among the airport staff.